The Phoenix Suns need to make some moves this offseason to get back into contention, and the first place to start is with Kevin Durant. Bradley Beal will also be on the chopping block, but he has regressed and has a no-trade clause, making any deal surrounding him much harder. Durant is older but still elite and can score all over the court.

Zach Lowe floated an eye-opening trade idea regarding Kevin Durant to John Hollinger, during an episode of The Zach Lowe Show.

He said, “Who says no, Kevin Durant for Domantas Sabonis? Durant would threaten to retire.” John Hollinger chimed in, saying that there was no way that Durant would say yes to that trade.

Lowe elaborated, “Durant would threaten to retire, but I could see the Suns fans being like, well, that sucks. We traded 19 million first-round picks, Bridges, and Johnson for Durant. Cool, you're not getting that back. You have no center of any consequence. You hated every center you had on the team.”

Durant's desire to play for the Sacramento Kings might seem unlikely, but if a third team is involved, the idea of this trade becomes much more realistic. Durant would want to go to a contender, and the Kings have good pieces, but they are not on the level of being a contender, especially when compared to the rest of the Western Conference, which is loaded with talent.

Durant started his career playing for a small-market Oklahoma City Thunder team. Still, he has been in big markets like San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Phoenix ever since, so having him go to Sacramento would be off the table. Lowe even joked that he might consider retiring before living in Sacramento.

If Kevin Durant decided to stay with the Kings, a lineup featuring him, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan would be one of the better rosters out West and instantly more interesting regarding where they might fall in playoff contention. However, the reality of that happening remains small, even if the Suns pull off the trade and land Domantas Sabonis.

Trade talks surrounding the elite scorer have also stalled while the Suns search for a new head coach. They are expected to ramp back up after a hire is made.