Victor Wembanyama didn’t hesitate when ESPN asked him to name the NBA’s best player. The San Antonio Spurs star gave respect where it was due, calling Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic “the best offensive player,” before drawing a clear line.

In Wembanyama’s eyes, the league’s top overall player comes down to two names right now. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then came the closer. “When I come back to the court,” Wembanyama said, “it will be me.”

That confidence has followed Wembanyama since he entered the league. The second-year big man is returning at a crucial moment for San Antonio, with the Spurs set to face the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals. The timing adds weight to his words, especially with Gilgeous-Alexander standing on the other side.

Wembanyama’s impact this season has gone beyond highlight blocks and viral plays. He continues to fill every column when he’s on the floor, scoring efficiently while anchoring the defense, rebounding at a high rate, and creating problems opponents struggle to solve. The Spurs look far more competitive when he plays, and his presence alone reshapes how teams attack.

His comments also reflect a broader mindset. Wembanyama doesn’t shy away from the league’s elite. He studies them, respects them, and openly believes he belongs in that conversation. Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Gilgeous-Alexander represent different paths to dominance, but Wembanyama sees his own ceiling as higher.

Wembanyama isn’t claiming the crown today. He’s making a promise for tomorrow. And if his play continues to match his confidence, the rest of the NBA may not have to wait long to see what he means.