NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, often blunt and demanding when judging young big men, stopped short when talking about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. In a recent appearance on The Dunker Spot, Shaq admitted the the Spurs phenom exists outside his frame of reference. That matters. When Shaq pauses, people listen. And this time, his tone carried awe more than critique, even as he pointed toward Hakeem Olajuwon as the true guide for Wembanyama’s growth.

“This kid, he has a whole different category,” O’Neal about the Spurs star. “He can go inside, he can go outside, he can shoot the three. He’s in his own lane. So like him getting tutelage from me probably wouldn’t help his game out.” Shaq didn’t hedge. He doubled down. “Let’s just say there was a college of big men. He would probably be better at… he actually went this summer, he went to Hakeem University. He would have to go to like Hakeem University and he couldn’t come to Shaq University. I ain’t got no curriculum for him. He’s just really good.”

Those words landed heavy for the young Spurs star. Shaq rarely removes himself from the conversation. Here, he did it freely.

A different path for the Spurs star

Article Continues Below

The admission reinforces what the Spurs already sees nightly. Victor Wembanyama doesn’t fit traditional big-man lanes. He bends them. His handle, range, and timing shift spacing under the lights. Crowds react before defenders adjust.

Shaquille O'Neal's nod to Hakeem Olajuwon matters for another reason. Wembanyama did train with Olajuwon this past offseason. Footwork. Balance. Precision. It was a logical pairing, not a headline grab.

For the Spurs, this is validation, not pressure. Their franchise cornerstone doesn’t need molding into old shapes. He needs room. Patience. And the right mentors.

If legends admit they can’t teach him, the real question follows: how high is Victor Wembanyama about to push the Spurs’ ceiling next?