After San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper helped lead his team to an NBA Cup quarterfinal victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, he gushed over being a member of the organization. Safe to say Harper's enjoying his rookie season after advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals, where the Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After Wednesday's win against the Lakers, Harper addressed why playing for the Spurs has been such a blast for the NBA's second overall pick, he said, per ClutchPoints' Hector Ledesma.

“Just to be in this type of environment with this team is great. It's very fun, playing with guys that you know you're going to play for each other, no matter what,” Harper said. “There is no ego. I wouldn't want to get drafted anywhere else.”

Dylan Harper finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in Wednesday's 132-109 Spurs win against the Lakers. Stephon Castle led with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. De'Aaron Fox added 20 points, and backup Keldon Johnson's 17 points led the Spurs' bench.

Fourteen games into his rookie season, Harper is averaging 13.4 points on 48% shooting, 3.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Dylan Harper's confidence continues to grow with Spurs

Spurs rookie Dylan Harper says his confidence has grown from the player he was throughout the opening weeks of his NBA career. Harper is adapting to the association's pace and approach, which he says has him in an attack mode lately, coming off the bench for Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

“Just having that attack mindset,” Harper said.

The Spurs rookie admitted to his trepidation throughout his first weeks in the NBA.

“I think in the beginning of the year, I was a little iffy, a little, like, hesitant,” Harper added. “Like, ‘Yeah, I'm the new guy, I'm going to try to figure it out.'”

The Spurs will face the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday.