Victor Wembanyama seems to be making strides in his recovery ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wembanyama is going through the third season of his young NBA career with the Spurs. He has shined as a dominant force when he is healthy, torching opponents with his elite skillset as a big man.

However, a calf strain has kept him on the sidelines since mid-November. With San Antonio taking care of its franchise star, they will do a lot to ensure that his health and form are in top shape.

Wembanyama has made progress in getting back on track from the injury, per reporter Michael Wright. Head coach Mitch Johnson gave his thoughts on the star center's recovery, providing an update on his injury.

“Mitch Johnson said Vic Wembanyama looked good in his practices back with the team and told me Vic will definitely be on that plane to LA. Doesn’t mean that he’s playing though,” Wright wrote.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the update, believing that Wembanyama will be on the hardwood come gametime. Here are some of their reactions.

“That means theres a chance,” one fan said.

“He‘s definitely playing,” another remarked.

“I think wemby will play,” one commented.

“He just tryna play mind games with LA I’d think Vic prolly playing,” one replied.

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Even if Victor Wembanyama isn't available for the Lakers game, it is a positive step for the Spurs to see there. They value his long-term health and want him to be back on the court in full force.

Throughout the 12 games he took part in, Wembanyama was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and four assists per game. He is shooting 50.2% from the field, including 34.5% from beyond the arc, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

In the meantime, the Spurs picked up a close road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. They made enough key plays down the stretch to obtain the 135-132 victory.

San Antonio improved to a 16-7 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Minnesota Timberwolves and 2.5 games above the Phoenix Suns while being even with the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs will prepare for their NBA Cup matchup against the Lakers, which is the quarterfinals. The matchup will take place on Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.