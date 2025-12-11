After knocking out the Las Angeles Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs are two wins away from claiming the NBA Cup. It would prove quite the accomplishment given that the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder stand in their way, not to mention that the Spurs are vying to win the in-season tournament after having missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons. For De'Aaron Fox, though, what the Silver and Black are doing now — and he hopes they'll do — goes well beyond what happens in Las Vegas.

“One thousand percent,” Fox responded when asked if he anticipated playing in big games for San Antonio upon his arrival last February.

“You see, and obviously even without Vic [Victor Wembanyama], I think we have so much talent on this team that we are able to be in any game that we play in,” the former All-Star continued.

The Spurs have gone 9-3 since superstar Victor Wembanyama was sidelined with a calf strain in mid November.

“Just the talent that we have in this locker room. Yes, I envisioned us, me, being able to play in high stakes games like this,” Fox added.

San Antonio's leading scorer in Wemby's absence, the former Sacramento King is averaging 24 points per game this season. He's been even better since his 7-foot-7 teammate went out, scoring at least 20 in 10 of those 12 games.

“This is just a stepping stone. Obviously, we want to win the in-season tournament, but at the end of the day, what we want to do is win the NBA championship and you have to continue to build toward that. And playing in games like this is what helps you,” Fox shared.

The Spurs are setting course for the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2019. The semifinals in Nevada are the next step on the way there.

Spurs knock off Lakers to advance in NBA Cup

Fox scored 20 points in the 132-119 victory in Los Angeles. Stephon Castle led the team with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Dylan Harper contributed 13 points in 20 minutes.

“I mean, we had to get to Vegas,” Harper said. “I think that was the biggest thing in my mind. We've got to win this game and get to Vegas, advance.”

Just 19 years old, the rookie guard has already missed several weeks due to a calf strain of his own. One of the games for which he was unavailable came in the City of Angels against a Lakers team led by Luka Doncic. This time, he not only went up against the five-time All-Star, but LeBron James for the first time as well.

“Being on a court with them guys is crazy surreal. It's like, you watch them on TV time and time again in big moments, like we just played in. And now that I get a chance and the opportunity just to play in that big moment against them and show what I'm about and show what the team is about and just winning. I mean, it's a great feeling,” the son of former NBA great Ron Harper added.

It's a feeling and the types of games the Spurs hope happen more often. Especially De'Aaron Fox.