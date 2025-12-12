The San Antonio Spurs are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday for the semi-finals of the NBA Cup. Leading up to the contest, Jalen Williams was asked about how he and his teammates are going to gameplan for Victor Wembanyama. During that time, Williams praised Wembanyama for his unique style of play.

While talking with media members, the 24-year-old Thunder forward essentially claimed that Wemby is a one-of-a-kind player. Based on Williams' comments, Oklahoma City is going to have to focus on trying to maintain Wembanyama as best they can.

“He's kind of in like a class of his own,” said Jalen Williams about Victor Wembanyama. “A lot of the little fundamental stuff and being in the right spots are heightened when you play a player like that.”

"He's in a class of his own." JDub discusses how the Thunder have to game plan for Wemby, as he is probable to return to the lineup for the Spurs in the @emirates NBA Cup Semifinals 👽 SAS-OKC | Tomorrow at 9pm/et | Prime pic.twitter.com/F9ekO0wJ18 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2025

Although the Thunder are in first place in the Western Conference with a 24-1 record, the Spurs have been fantastic so far this season in their own right. Despite Victor Wembanyama missing several games due to a calf injury, San Antonio is still 17-7 through its first 24 games this year.

When healthy, the 21-year-old superstar is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the three-point line. Each category, besides blocks per game and three-point percentage, are all career-highs for Wembanyama right now.

