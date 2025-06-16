While the NBA Finals are close to finishing up, the offseason is already in full swing for 28 teams. That became clear the moment the Orlando Magic acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a package that included four first-round picks. Now, other teams like the Toronto Raptors could be next to get in on the action.

The Raptors made a big move at the trade deadline last season to bring Brandon Ingram in from the New Orleans Pelicans, but an ankle injury stopped him from making an impact over the second half of the season.

Now, the Raptors could be making moves to tweak their roster, and RJ Barrett is one name that could be on the way out, according to Matt Moore.

“RJ Barrett,” Moore wrote. “This is your next sneaky trade target who could make that leap, and all of a sudden, you have a bona fide star.”

Barrett would be an intriguing candidate on the trade market if the Raptors do choose to build around Ingram and Scottie Barnes and send the Duke product on his way. His role grew during his time in Toronto and he showed much more viability as an all-around scorer than he did during his time with the New York Knicks.

The Canadian only played in 58 games in 2024-25, but he averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game. His efficiency could still get better, as he shot just under 47% from the field and 35% from 3-point range, but there are still plenty of teams that could use a wing scorer who can get a bucket at all three levels.

While the other aspects of Barrett's game haven't been as consistent during his career, he has flashed ability as a playmaker and a defender during his time in the NBA. If he is maximized, it is easy to see him in a Jalen Williams-type of role on a playoff contender in the future where he can kind of be a Swiss Army knife and contribute in a number of ways.

Barrett could be the centerpiece of a smaller trade this summer, or he could be a salary match in a deal that sends somebody like Kevin Durant back to the Raptors. Either way, his status will be something to monitor over the next few months.