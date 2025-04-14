The Toronto Raptors will be going into the offseason looking to improve their team and also hoping they can get a good pick in the NBA Draft. At the trade deadline, the Raptors acquired Brandon Ingram in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he will be a building block for the team in the future.

Many were hoping to see Ingram play this season, but he was still recovering from ankle injuries that he dealt with in the Pelicans. Going into the offseason, the Raptors gave an update on Ingram's recovery.

“Ingram had PRP on his ankles, just need recovery time — will be reassessed in May,” The Athletic's Esfandiar Baraheni wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

From the looks of it, Ingram should be ready to go when the season starts next season, and it will be interesting to see what the team looks like at that point.

Raptors could have busy offseason

When the Raptors traded for Ingram, it was no doubt that they wanted to put another young star alongside Scottie Barnes. For Ingram, he knows what the Raptors want from him, which is what he explained during his press conference after getting traded.

“They want to make me an all-star again,” Ingram said. “I'm going to be a big part of what they do moving forward. I want to learn, help make it a winning culture (again).”

The Raptors have a lot of solid wing players on the team, but it could be a logjam at the position right now. There were talks that the Raptors tried to trade RJ Barrett to the Pelicans for Ingram, but they didn't want him, according to HoopsHype.

“With Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones already on the wing, the Pelicans didn’t view Barrett as a suitable fit for their roster as talks would have necessitated finding a third team, sources said,” HoopsHype wrote.

Before the Raptors started winning a few games, everyone assumed they would be in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, who is also another wing player. It seems like Barrett's time with the Raptors could potentially end during the offseason, but there's a good chance he'll be back and the Raptors make the fit work.

The biggest thing for the Raptors is hoping that Ingram can stay healthy, as he's had some injuries throughout his career.