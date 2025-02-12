Brandon Ingram is heading north of the Canadian border more motivated than ever. All-Star motivated with the Toronto Raptors, that is.

The former New Orleans Pelicans forward joined the Eastern Conference franchise before the NBA's trade deadline on Feb. 6. The 27-year-old got sent to Toronto in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and two future draft picks (2026 first rounder and a 2031 second round selection). Ingram then signed a three-year extension worth $120 million five days after the trade.

The Raptors are showing a win-now desire, now that the trade and contract is finalized. Ingram got the chance to break his silence after the trade and contract signing Wednesday. He shared what the Raptors envision for him, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

“They want to make me an all-star again,” Ingram began. “I'm going to be a big part of what they do moving forward. I want learn, help make it a winning culture (again).”

Brandon Ingram gets real about Toronto ahead of Raptors debut

Ingram will aim to recapture his 2020 form. He finished that season as an NBA All-Star and the league's most improved player while with the Pelicans.

Toronto becomes his third league stop. He's already loving what the city offers compared to his last NBA city.

“The culture, the food and just the different people. It's a different setting,” Ingram said of Toronto, per Lewenberg. “It's a high pace and it's different from New Orleans.”

Ingram even admitted that he always circled Raptors games on his schedule during his time with the Pelicans. But not because of shooting and rebounding against them.

“At the beginning of the year every time the schedule comes out, the first team we mark is Toronto and I don’t think it’s ever for the team, it’s for the city,” Ingram said, further indicating his affinity for Toronto.

But Ingram isn't here to take in the Toronto vibe. As he reminded to reporters in his introductory press conference.

“I just felt that I needed a fresh start. A fresh start somewhere where guys played hard and they listened,” Ingram said.

The small forward leaves the Big Easy averaging 22.2 points per game. But got limited to only 18 games. He's still dealing with a sprained ankle.

Raptors fans awaiting his debut will have to wait. Ingram remains out and there's no timetable for when he'll return. But he's heading north with new optimism and re-developing his all-star mindset.