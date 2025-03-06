The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of a rebuilding season, which in NBA teams, is code name for ‘tanking.’ While the team recently traded for a new star in Brandon Ingram, it’s a move that seems more for next season as Ingram is sidelined with an ankle injury. Raptors center Jakob Poeltl has openly spoken about the team’s direction this season, and head coach Darko Rajakovic recently chimed in regarding the team’s strategy down the stretch of close games, as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

“When we look at our team, we’ve gotta think about the long term. We’ve gotta think about our commitment to winning championships,” Rajakovic said following the Raptors’ recent win against the Orlando Magic. “It cannot just be this game or that game, it has to be seeing the big picture and the big picture is we’ve gotta build from within and develop.”

While the Raptors managed to beat the Magic off a game-winning shot from rookie Ja’Kobe Walter, Darko Rajakovic made the decision to bench the starters late in the game in favor of the team’s youthful prospects.

The decision to let the younger guys close out the game was met with initial approval and understanding from the more veteran starters, including RJ Barrett. Barrett admitted being surprised at first, but was pleased the team still managed to get the win.

“I kinda looked around, looked at the time and said ‘what?!’ But you know what’s great about it is we have a team and we were still able to pull out the win,” Barrett said. “We’re trying to build a championship team here and a team needs everybody.”

The Raptors are currently 20-42 and hold the fifth worst record in the NBA behind the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.