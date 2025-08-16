After ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins received death threats over a take on Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, he told another story about when a group of teenagers burglarizing his home while it was vacant. Perkins, who was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, at the time, revealed a story about the time his home in Houston was taken over by a group of teens for 10 months.

While in New Orleans, Perkins says a teenage neighbor of his, knew the former NBA center was out of town for the regular season, broke into the home and made himself at home by throwingi parties, and driving Perk's mother-in-law's vehicle to school for 10 months, he said, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“I'm playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, right? We're staying in the house I just sold and moved from. So, we're staying there. No one's home,” Perkins said. “I'm in New Orleans and my wife, Vanity, gets a phone call from my neighbor, in Houston, while we're in New Orleans and she's all hysterical. She's crying. She's like, “We messed up” really bad. My son messed up. He had been, now this is my neighbor, he wrecked your car.”

The vehicle the teenager had been driving around for 10 months was vandalized by teens before the 17-year-old suspect was pulled over by police, which led to his parents finding out.

“My neighbor that stayed across the lake, he was a teenager, 17-years-old, knew that we wasn't home during the season. He had broke into my house through my backyard and went up through the pool closet,” Perkins added. “Went up through the attick, came down and unlocked the door. He had been driving, for about 10 months straight, my mother-in-law's car to school.”

Valuables, including Perkins' 2008 Boston Celtics championship ring and a shotgun, was missing. The house was trashed and Perk pressed charges on the teens.

“I go to court and I go on the stand and I was like it was him. It was that m*********** right there. I start snitching on every single person,” Perkins said.

The main suspect was the stepson of the owner's home. Kendrick Perkins says the man and his new wife, whose son was one of the teenagers that burglarized his home, filed for divorce.

