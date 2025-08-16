In their second NFL preseason game, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski found himself at the center of a light but competitive moment during Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. With two seconds left before halftime, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had marched the Browns into field-goal range, setting up kicker Andre Szmyt for a 49-yard attempt. That’s when Eagles coach Nick Sirianni called a timeout to “ice the kicker,” a tactic rarely seen in a preseason matchup.

The unusual move created a memorable exchange between the two coaches. As Stefanski’s unit lined up for the kick, Sirianni smiled from the sideline after calling the timeout, sparking laughter and a playful look of disbelief from the Browns’ coach, who pointed jokingly across the field at his counterpart.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski couldn’t believe #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni tried to freeze his kicker… in a preseason game. 😂pic.twitter.com/eXzg5xANPo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

Despite the attempted distraction, Szmyt stayed composed and drilled the 49-yard field goal after the pause. The kick capped the first half of Gabriel’s debut and showed that the young kicker wasn’t easily rattled. Szmyt currently sits behind Dustin Hopkins on Cleveland’s depth chart, but his performance under simulated pressure left a strong impression.

While unnecessary in the preseason, the tactic allowed players and coaches to simulate the intensity of a regular-season scenario. Stefanski, a Philadelphia native, seemed amused by the move, while Sirianni openly laughed at the playful strategy. The moment added a touch of entertainment to a game with no standings implications but highlighted the competitiveness of the Super Bowl–winning coach.

For the Browns, the matchup offered another chance to evaluate young talent and fine-tune the roster ahead of Week 1. The playful back-and-forth between Stefanski and Sirianni underscored the balance between preparation and fun in the preseason. And for Szmyt, converting a field goal after being “iced” may boost his case for a future role with the team.