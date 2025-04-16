Ever since Darko Rajakovic became the Toronto Raptors head coach, he's built a culture of accountability and transparency. However, he's built one of realistic expectations, in his eyes.

As the Raptors finished the season with a 30-52 record, there were some positive steps, but some regressive ones too. As Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reported, the head coach laid out his vision as long as he is head coach.

“There is no final goal. We want to position this organization to be a contender to win championships for a stretch of 10 years,” he said.

“When we win the championship — and we will one day — that’s not the end goal, the goal is to go do it again.”

While the head coach has done what he can, the roster around him wasn't ideal, until the middle of the season. The Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram, signaling that they are ready to compete.

Again, 30 wins isn't ideal but some of the beauty in the struggle is finding the culture. The Toronto front office seems to be fine with the record because an identity is being constructed.

Raptors' Darko Rajakovic wants a championship culture

Championship rosters aren't built overnight. They take time, thoughtfulness, as well as careful execution. Luckily, the Raptors have their cornerstone in Scottie Barnes. Still, they felt that he needed more support.

As soon as Ingram was available, they made a run for him. Following a bitter ending in New Orleans, this is a new feel. Even the new star has talked about Rajakovic's accountability and expectations.

Any team needs to lay out those fundamental principles and non-negotiables immediately. It will establish an identity that Toronto has missed since the 2018-19 championship-winning squad.

Plus, this will only be Rajakovic's third season as a head coach.

There are plenty more things for him to learn in that role. However, it appears that he's establishing one of the most important principles.

Now, with a guy like Ingram and extra salary cap room, the Raptors can expand their roster even more. Ingram might be the first of many moves the team can make.

Establishing that championship cultures come from the players and coaches, but they have an important element already figured out.

They know the team's identity, and Rajakovic knows exactly what he is looking for. Now, it's about providing him with what he needs, to transform Toronto into contenders, as he mentioned earlier.