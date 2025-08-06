The NFL is putting its foot down ahead of the 2025 season, banning smelling salts during games and practices. The decision, made in the name of player safety and backed by the league’s Head, Neck and Spine Committee, hasn’t sat well with everyone. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield recently criticized the loss of his go-to game-day pick-me-up.

While speaking to Kay Adams and the Up & Adams show, Mayfield didn’t hold back his frustration.

“Not sure why. I think the reasoning was that it masked concussion symptoms,” Baker Mayfield said. “But if you get knocked out, which is the whole purpose of smelling salts, is to wake you up, you’re not allowed back in the game. I think it was a quick trigger to ban them, just to kind of a CYA (cover your ass). But it is what it is.”

Mayfield then said, “You just got to bring your own juice to the party. Got to wake up ready to go. It’s, you know, flavor of the day, maybe espresso, maybe coffee. A lot of pre-workout. Who knows?”

Adams then asked Mayfield who would be most affected by the ban. “I’m going to be severely affected, to be honest with you,” Mayfield replied.

When asked about the replacement for the smelling salts, Mayfield simply said, “More headbutts.”

The 2024 season saw Mayfield throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, numbers that positioned him as a crucial figure in Tampa Bay's offense, and a high-profile user of the now-banned inhalants.

The ban follows a 2024 FDA warning, which flagged concerns over the safety and efficacy of ammonia inhalants (AIs). The FDA criticized the marketing of AIs for boosting mental alertness and energy, citing a lack of scientific evidence and potential adverse effects.

More critically, the agency noted that smelling salts could mask neurological symptoms such as those of a concussion, complicating timely diagnosis and treatment. Brainfacts.org further validated these risks, noting that inhalants can interfere with concussion assessments by affecting breathing rate, a major diagnostic indicator.

The NFL’s memo now prohibits all forms of ammonia use, including capsules, inhalers, and even cups containing the substance. This policy directly impacts athletes like Mayfield, who has openly admitted to using smelling salts both pregame and on the sidelines to get in the zone.

Baker Mayfield isn’t alone in his criticism. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle also voiced his disapproval, pointing to a larger sense of frustration across the league. Nevertheless, the NFL remains firm, prioritizing health over tradition in a league increasingly defined by its evolving stance on concussion safety.