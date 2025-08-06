The Cincinnati Reds left Wrigley Field on a sour note Wednesday afternoon, falling 6-1 to the Chicago Cubs in a frustrating series finale. And for manager Terry Francona, the loss brought more than just scoreboard disappointment — it brought tension to the postgame podium.

After his team managed just four hits and struck out 12 times, Francona wasn’t in the mood for silver linings. When asked whether he could take anything positive away from the series — despite winning two out of three — Francona shot back bluntly: “I don’t know why you asked that.”

He later added, “If I thought it was productive, I’d do it. It’s just not a productive way to do things,” emphasizing that moral victories weren’t on the menu.

The Cubs didn’t just win — they dominated. Cade Horton delivered another gem, tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings while striking out six and walking none. The 23-year-old hasn’t allowed a run in 23 1/3 consecutive innings, extending a dominant streak that dates back nearly a month.

Reds can't sweep Cubs, look ahead to Pittsburgh

Chicago’s offense gave him plenty of cushion. Seiya Suzuki led the charge with a third-inning sac fly and a sixth-inning solo homer — his 27th of the year — moving him into a tie for fourth in the NL. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ added solo shots of their own in the seventh and eighth innings, putting the game out of reach.

The Reds, meanwhile, struggled to get anything going at the plate. TJ Friedl reached base twice, including a ninth-inning single that set up Cincinnati’s only run of the game. Austin Hays grounded out to bring Friedl home, helping the Reds avoid a shutout — but barely.

Andrew Abbott, who’s been Cincinnati’s most consistent starter this season, took the loss after allowing four earned runs over 6 2/3 innings. It was just his third loss of the year and one of his rougher outings, though he managed to limit the damage for much of the game until the late home runs started to pile on.

Chicago reliever Andrew Kittredge highlighted the bullpen effort with an immaculate seventh inning — three strikeouts on nine pitches — the first for the Cubs since 2022. Daniel Palencia recorded the final three outs for his 16th save of the season.

The loss drops the Reds to 60-55, now three games behind the Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot. Despite taking the series, Wednesday’s defeat and Francona’s tense response served as a reminder that expectations are rising in Cincinnati.

The Reds now head to Pittsburgh for a four-game set against the Pirates. Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36 ERA) will take the mound Thursday night against rookie sensation Paul Skenes (6-8, 2.02 ERA).