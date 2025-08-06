Rumors had been swirling about a potentially serious injury suffered by LSU football quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but it sounds like he is okay. Nussmeier reportedly did endure some sort of scare, but it doesn't appear to be a concern. Once the news hit social media about some type of injury, the rumors took off. It was a concerning time for Tigers fans, but it is sounding like QB1 is going to be just fine.

“Texted an LSU source about rumors involving a supposed Garrett Nussmeier injury; ‘Yeah, he’s fine… these people are unreal,'” Bruce Feldman said in a post.

An injury to Garrett Nussmeier would've been disastrous for the LSU football team. This is year four for head coach Brian Kelly, and he desperately needs to find some success. The roster is in tremendous shape ahead of the 2025 season, but losing Nussmeier would completely change that.

Having an experienced QB is a major factor in college football, and that is what LSU has with Nussmeier. This will be his fifth year in the program, and it will be second season as the full-time starter. Nussmeier showed a lot of promise last year.

Nussmeier finished the 2024 season 337-525 through the air, and he racked up over 4,000 passing yards. He also tossed 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. It was an impressive year, but LSU didn't achieve its goals.

The LSU football team went 8-4 in the regular season, which put it far away from making the College Football Playoff. With the CFP expanded to 12 teams, it is obviously a big disappointment for a team like LSU to not qualify. The Tigers have the resources to be one of the best teams in college football every year, but under Brian Kelly, that has not happened.

This year has to be the year for LSU, and Garrett Nussmeier will have a big impact on the team's success. The QB is the most important player on the field, and without him, the perception of this team completely changes. Nussmeier has a lot of good weapons to work with offensively, and the Tigers seem to be in good shape on defense as well. Kelly knows how important this season is, and he hit the transfer portal hard to make sure that his team is in the best shape possible.

LSU football fans were holding their breath as rumors swirled about a potential injury to their star QB. Fortunately, it sounds like Garrett Nussmeier is just fine. The Tigers will begin their 2025 season in a little over three weeks on the road against Clemson.