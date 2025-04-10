The Toronto Raptors have one of the most rabid fan bases in the NBA. Their passion runs deep, and former Raptors players such as Fred Van Fleet speak highly of them even when playing for another team.

The team has been a significant staple in Canada since 1995, and fans clamor for the experience to watch them play. On Wednesday, one lucky 26-year-old fan named Liam had the good fortune to make a spectacular half-court shot to win 2025-2026 season tickets during halftime of the Raptors' game against the Charlotte Hornets, per the NBA.

A Raptors fan DRILLED a half court shot to win season tickets for the 2025-26 season 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/UelSmSg8cQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Just as fans were heading to the concession stand and the restroom, Liam got his chance. After he made the shot, he couldn't contain his amazement at what he had done before a large crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He ran back to the other end of the floor with the Raptors mascot team surrounding him.

It was the spark the team needed for this one game. The Raptors defeated the Hornets 126-96 in their last home game of the season.

It was a moment of excitement in a not-so-exciting season. The Raptors are 30-50 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Plus, Raptors' guard Brandon Ingram was updated that his return from an ankle injury will not be soon.

The Raptors will now finish the season on the road. They will play the Dallas Mavericks this weekend before closing things out against the San Antonio Spurs.

Also, Liam's winning season tickets on a half-court shot was the latest shining moment in a team tradition.

The success of Raptors fans shooting from half court

Like all teams, the Raptors find unique ways to engage fans and give them the chance to win a big prize. One of those ways is by giving fans the chance to make a half-court shot.

It turns out that Liam was the latest example of recent success. Back in February, TikTok posted a video of a Raptors fan named Kelly Olynyk hitting a half-court shot, which resulted in the hashtag #kellyolynyk.

This is one night that Liam will never forget.