The Toronto Raptors had a key injury update on star wing Brandon Ingram.

Ingram has not appeared in any game for the Raptors this season. Since the team acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, he has been dealing with a long-term ankle injury.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic provided the news on Ingram ahead of the team's game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. He says the star forward is progressing in a positive manner but doesn't have a definitive date on when he will make his debut, per team reporter Josh Lewenberg.

“Rajakovic says he’s been able to do more on the court and is trending in the right direction. They’re hoping that he’ll be cleared for contact and go through a full practice next week but still sounds unlikely that he’ll play again this season,” Lewenberg tweeted.

What's next for Raptors after Brandon Ingram's injury update

Considering the results of the season, the Toronto Raptors would be wise to not rush Brandon Ingram in his recovery from the injury.

Ingram only played in 18 games this season as the ankle injury sidelined him since last December. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

He presents himself as a valuable piece in the core, teaming up with Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. However, the Raptors continue their rebuild as they look to return to playoff contention for the long term.

Toronto has a 28-49 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls and seven games behind the Miami Heat, no longer in competition for a playoff spot.

Following Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Raptors will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on April 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.