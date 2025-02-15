Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of NBA shooters during NBA All-Star Weekend media availability. Dick took the opportunity to give his mom a heartwarming shoutout, via theScore.

“Steph (Curry)… Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller… You know what I've learned from him,” Dick said. “I'm going to say my mom. You know, she wasn't a shooter but she taught me my mechanics. She was more in the post… But she taught me how to shoot.”

Dick's mother, Carmen, played college basketball at Iowa State. Gradey says his mother taught him how to shoot a basketball. Carmen even earned the 1989 Female Athlete of the Year Award at Iowa State, according to Eric Olson of apnews.com.

Gradey Dick's season with Toronto Raptors

Meanwhile, the Raptors are just 17-38 overall so far in the 2024-25 season, but Gradey Dick is playing well in his second NBA campaign.

The 21-year-old is averaging 15 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording per game averages of 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per outing. Aside from some injury trouble, it has been a strong season for the Kansas product.

The Raptors selected Dick with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. As mentioned, he is currently in his second NBA season. Dick was selected to play in the NBA Rising Stars Tournament, which is why he is at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The tournament will consist of four teams, with the rising stars being drafted onto four different rosters. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 PM EST on Friday night. It will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Grady Dick will be joined by young stars such as Amen and Ausar Thompson, Zach Edey, Scoot Henderson and many others.