The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday night. However, is Gradey Dick playing in the game?

Dick has dealt with injury trouble at times this season. Still, he has played in 46 of the Raptors' 53 games so far in the 2024-25 campaign. Dick is currently dealing with a neck contusion, an injury that has led to questions about his status for Tuesday night's contest.

Overall, Dick, who is in his second NBA season, is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 21-year-old shooting guard is also recording per game averages of 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per outing.

Dick has taken a step forward in his second season in the league. However, will he play on Tuesday? Here is everything we know about Gradey Dick's injury status for tonight's game vs. the 76ers.

Gradey Dick's injury status for Raptors-76ers game

Dick is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report due to his aforementioned neck contusion.

The Raptors have struggled throughout the 2024-25 season. Toronto will enter play on Tuesday with a lackluster 16-37 record. The 76ers have not been much better, however, as they are just 20-32. Toronto is in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings while Philadelphia is 11th in the East.

The Raptors could certainly use an upset as they hope to keep their chances of earning a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament alive. Accomplishing that goal will be difficult, but the Raptors could make things interesting by ending the season on a positive note. Taking care of business against teams ahead of them in the standings will be of the utmost importance, though.

Dick's final status will be important for determining the outcome of Tuesday's game. So is Gradey Dick playing tonight vs. the 76ers? The answer is probably.