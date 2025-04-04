Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes addressed speculation about the team's late-season direction, making it clear that his focus remains on playing and improving, regardless of the standings.

Barnes, who played through a right-hand MCP joint contusion during Thursday night’s 112-103 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, told Sportsnet’s Michael Grange that sitting out games is not part of his mindset.

“Why would I not go out there?” Barnes said. “Nothing's stopping me. You know, I want to play every single game. I love playing basketball. I missed some games last year, I missed some games this year. You know, it's just a blessing to be on that court. You know, every time I step on the floor, just trying to help the team win.”

Raptors' decision to play Scottie Barnes late in season sparks questions about lottery strategy

The 23-year-old is in his fourth NBA season and remains a foundational piece of the Raptors' future. Despite Toronto’s 28-49 record and elimination from Play-In Tournament contention, Barnes has played in 62 games and is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and one block per game while shooting 44% from the field.

Although playing in at least 65 games would make Barnes eligible for All-NBA consideration and a potential $45 million bonus on his rookie max extension, Grange noted that the odds of receiving such recognition this season are “slim to none.”

With only a handful of games left in a losing season and a top lottery pick potentially at stake — especially in a draft class headlined by Cooper Flagg — the Raptors’ decision to continue playing Barnes raised questions about long-term strategy.

Darko Rajakovic sees late-season games as key development opportunity for Barnes

However, head coach Darko Rajakovic emphasized that the organization sees value in Barnes continuing to compete down the stretch.

“He's in the mindset where he's really trying to play through as many games and to be available and to find the rhythm and really to build that capacity, if you want to put it that way, that can help us for the future,” Rajakovic said. “Obviously, the summer is the key for building that capacity, but it's good to go through as many games as possible in an 82-game season and prepare for what's coming in April, May and hopefully June.”

Barnes echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of growing through adversity with his teammates.

“Every game is useful. Keep learning and keep getting better. Keep playing with different teammates, different rotations,” Barnes said. “Right now, this is going to help for the future. You just got to keep learning how to play with each other, how to grow, talk, communicate. When there’s struggles, it’s great for that, when there's some struggles going on, when there's bad things happening, how are we going to communicate? How are we going to stay together as a team? How are we going to try to figure this, this thing out?”

The Toronto Raptors will look to end their season on a strong note, continuing their two-game homestand on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons (42-34) before traveling to face the Brooklyn Nets (25-52) on Sunday.