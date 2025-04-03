The Toronto Raptors will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes is questionable on the team's injury report due to an MCP joint contusion in his right hand.

Here's everything we know about Barnes' injury and playing status vs. the Trail Blazers.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Trail Blazers

Barnes appeared on the Raptors' injury report with his joint sprain after Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The forward played 24 minutes during the loss, posting nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals on 4-of-14 shooting. A questionable tag indicates Toronto is managing his injury but he will have a chance to suit up vs. the Trail Blazers.

Barnes has averaged 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals on 44/27/77 shooting splits during his fourth NBA season. The former No. 4 pick will begin a five-year, $224 million contract extension next season.

The Raptors are tanking for draft lottery position. However, a weak schedule has made that task challenging. Toronto has posted a 10-6 record over its last 16 games. Their wins have come against the Orlando Magic (2x), Utah Jazz (2x), Washington Wizards (2x), Philadelphia 76ers (2x), Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Toronto is essentially locked into seventh place in the draft lottery standings. Darko Rajaković's squad is three games behind the Nets in sixth and four ahead of the Spurs in eighth with six remaining.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have lost four of their last five games. They sit in 12th place in the Western Conference standings, three games behind the Sacramento Kings for the West's final play-in spot.

Jakob Poeltl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest) and Gradey Dick (Right Knee; Bone Bruise) will miss Thursday's matchup. Brandon Ingram also remains out due to an ankle sprain that has sidelined him since December. The former All-Star has yet to play for the Raptors after they acquired him from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline.

Anfernee Simons (Right Forearm; Contusion) is questionable for Portland, while Jerami Grant (Right Knee; Inflammation) is doubtful. Deandre Ayton (Left Calf; Strain) and Scoot Henderson (Concussion Protocol) are out.

So, regarding whether Scottie Barnes is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, the Raptors have little incentive to rush their top player back at this point in the schedule. His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Raptors injury report

Scottie Barnes: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hand; MCP Joint Contusion

Ulrich Chomche: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Partial Proximal MCL Tear

Gradey Dick: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Bone Bruise

Brandon Ingram: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Jakob Poeltl: Out – Rest

Immanuel Quickley: Out – Rest

Jared Rhoden: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hand; MCP Joint Sprain

Trail Blazers injury report

Deandre Ayton: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Sidy Cossoko: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Jerami Grant: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Inflammation

Scoot Henderson: Out – Concussion Protocol

Bryce McGowens: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Rib; Fracture

Anfernee Simons: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Forearm; Contusion

Robert Williams III: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Injury Management