Trade talks between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets involving forward RJ Barrett have surfaced ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, with league insiders indicating that both teams could explore a deal centered around draft positioning and talent consolidation.

According to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, Toronto has remained active in trade discussions involving Barrett, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $107 million contract. The 25-year-old forward is reportedly part of Toronto’s broader strategy to reshape its roster and return to playoff contention.

“Toronto is an interesting team to discuss entering the NBA Draft,” Siegel reported. “After having interest in Durant, Masai Ujiri is expected to remain aggressive in his hunt for more talent and to get the Raptors back in a playoff-contending position. As a result, the Raptors have continued to dangle RJ Barrett in trade discussions with multiple teams, sources said.”

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype also confirmed the team’s ongoing efforts to gauge interest in Barrett.

“Toronto has also continued to gauge the trade market on RJ Barrett, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “Barrett, who’s owed $57.32 million over the next two seasons, averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.”

Raptors may trade RJ Barrett, No. 9 pick as Nets explore 2025 NBA Draft options

Barrett, a Toronto native and former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, joined the Raptors midway through the 2023–24 season as part of the deal that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks. In his first full season with Toronto, he averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 46.8% shooting from the field and 35% from three-point range over 58 games.

The Nets, who currently hold four first-round picks in the upcoming draft — Nos. 8, 19, 26, and 27 — along with a second-round pick, are believed to be looking to package assets to move up or acquire proven talent. The Raptors possess the No. 9 and No. 39 picks.

“Is there a potential trade brewing between the Nets and Raptors that could see Barrett and the ninth pick go to Brooklyn?” Siegel wrote. “This is something many around the league are keeping an eye on, as there is no guarantee Toronto will keep the ninth pick in this year's draft.”

Brooklyn’s interest in acquiring another lottery pick aligns with speculation that the franchise is weighing a larger roster retool. Barrett’s age and scoring ability may also make him an attractive piece for a team seeking a wing with upside and experience.

The 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. With both teams holding significant draft capital and facing roster questions, league executives are closely monitoring how Toronto and Brooklyn might act in the days ahead.