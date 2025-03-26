This is the time of the regular season when rebuilding teams often shuffle young prospects at the end of their roster as a means of evaluation. Ten-day contracts are often common around the final stretch of the regular season. In some cases, such as the New York Knicks' signing of PJ Tucker, a 10-day could be a trial period for a veteran player. The Toronto Raptors, who are in the midst of a rebuild, made such a roster move this week with the signing of Cole Swider, the team announced.

The Raptors addition of Cole Swider to their roster was a 10-day contract signing. Swider had recently been playing for the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers in South Bay. The Raptors had an open roster spot available which they had previously used on another former Lakers player in Colin Castleton. Castleton had signed two 10-day contracts and the team did not keep him.

Swider, like Castleton, got his first real start in the NBA with the Lakers. Swider was on a two-way contract with the team during the 2022-23 season while Castleton was on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. Swider has also had stints with the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

He had begun this season on a two-way contract with the Pistons, but was cut in early January. He had joined the Pistons G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, until a trade sent him back to the Lakers organization with South Bay.

When the Raptors signed Swider, he had appeared in 13 games with South Bay at a little over 36 minutes per game. He had been averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 95.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Raptors have ten games remaining in the regular season, and Swider's 10-day contract will take him through about one week left in the season.