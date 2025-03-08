The New York Knicks and veteran forward PJ Tucker are expected to agree on a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

“Free agent PJ Tucker plans to sign with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 14-year NBA veteran held discussions with multiple teams over the last week.”

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Tucker to the Utah Jazz ahead of the February deadline. He later ended up with the Miami Heat before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors. However, the Raptors later cut Tucker from the roster.

Tucker has yet to play in an NBA game this season despite already technically being apart of three different organizations in the 2024-25 campaign. Perhaps he will make his season debut at some point with the Knicks.

The 39-year-old veteran played with the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023-24 campaign. Tucker is not giving up on his NBA career despite his lack of playing time in 2024-25. At the very least, he will give the Knicks a veteran with no shortage of experience.

New York is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-23 record. The team is 13 games behind the first place Cleveland Cavaliers and five games back of the second place Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, this is a Knicks team that could potentially make a deep postseason run.

Led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York is hoping to upset Cleveland and Boston in the postseason. For now, they are looking to finish as high as possible in the regular season standings.

If given playing time, PJ Tucker could help the Knicks. He will provide valuable depth at forward while playing hard on the defensive end of the floor. Tucker can also shoot the three-ball at a respectable level.

The Knicks' next game is scheduled for Monday night against the Kings in Sacramento.