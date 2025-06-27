The Toronto Raptors put their trust into Alijah Martin, a player who made unforgettable history in the NCAA Final Four. They showcased that in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Raptors selected Martin with the 39th pick, drafting the talented guard who won the national championship with the Florida Gators. He built his name after four years with the Florida Atlantic Owls, leading them to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including their run to the Final Four in 2023.

He transferred to the Gators for his final year, returning to the Final Four and helped his team win the championship. With his two appearances with FAU and Florida, he made history as the first player to start for two different teams in the Final Four.

What's next for Raptors after picking Alijah Martin in NBA Draft

It's clear that the Raptors saw Alijah Martin's resume and see him as a winner. That was exactly what they looked for throughout the 2025 NBA Draft.

Martin averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game after 38 appearances. He shot 45.2% from the field, including 35% from beyond the arc, and 76.1% from the free-throw line.

Martin left an undeniable impact on both FAU and Florida. For FAU, he brought them to national prominence with the Final Four run. His rise proved why he deserved to be in the conversation as one of the best players in the nation. With Florida, he showcased he can perform at the highest level of college basketball, being a consistent player on both sides of the ball.

That is what caught the Raptors' attention, hoping to return to the playoffs after being absent for three straight seasons. They also drafted South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth overall pick of the draft. This showed they will look to be potent with two-way talents in the backcourt and frontcourt.

Toronto finished with a 30-52 record this past season, settling for 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.