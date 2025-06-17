The Toronto Raptors are currently gearing up for the 2025 NBA Draft, where they have the number nine overall pick. Fans were a bit disappointed that they weren't rewarded with a higher selection for their suffering in the 2024-25 season, but such is the way of the current lottery system.

The Raptors have been rumored to be mulling trading down in their first round in order to accumulate more assets, and recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Stein Line Substack broke down who Toronto could be targeting if that indeed comes to pass.

“Word is that the Raptors are thus evaluating centers that would be available later in the first round; I've been told Michigan center Danny Wolf and Georgia's Asa Newell are two prime candidates in that category,” reported Fischer.

Fischer also reported that the Raptors have interest in Duke big man Khaman Maluach, but that he is expected to be off the board by the time they have a chance to take him.

An interesting time for the Raptors

Article Continues Below

The Raptors currently figure to be somewhere in the middle between all-out rebuilding and trying to compete. Masai Ujiri signaled his commitment to this current roster by trading for New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram at last year's deadline; however, Ingram has yet to make his Toronto debut as he recovers from injury.

The Raptors saw a solid sophomore season from shooting guard Gradey Dick in 2024-25, and there is still some potential room for All-Star Scottie Barnes to continue to grow.

However, outside of those two, the Raptors aren't exactly brimming with young talent, and it remains to be seen whether they will look to draft their next building block with the number nine pick or trade down as Fischer reported.

Toronto hasn't won a playoff series since the 2020 season, but if they play their cards correctly, this summer could be an opportunity to set the franchise back on the right path.

The NBA Draft is slated to begin with the first round on June 25 from Brooklyn.