The Toronto Raptors own the No. 9 pick overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. It's an opportunity for the club to find a solid prospect to continue rebuilding the roster. However, rumors are swirling that the No. 9 pick is the most likely of all of the picks within the Top 10 to be traded by draft night.

Speculation is growing that the Raptors are looking to trade the No. 9 pick overall, according to Jake Fischer of the Stien Line. Fischer believes Toronto is more likely to trade down, rather than trade completely out of the first round of the draft.

“The Raptors' No. 9 pick is also increasingly viewed as perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded. My sense is that Toronto would prefer to simply trade down rather than trade out of the first round completely. Perhaps there is some swap potential in a deal with Phoenix and the Suns' No. 29 overall selection.”

Toronto could be one of the teams to make the most moves this offseason. The front office traded for Brandon Ingram at the deadline, and rumors are claiming the Raptors could move on from forward RJ Barrett. This franchise seemingly wants to build a roster around Ingram and Scottie Barnes, and trading the No. 9 pick very well could be part of the plan.

The NBA Draft begins on Wednesday, June 25. If the current rumors swirling around the Raptors are true, then there's a good chance the franchise isn't looking to move up in the draft. But considering the state of the roster, trading back in the draft while either picking up extra capital or acquiring a veteran player and maintaining a first-round pick seems like possible scenarios for Toronto.

Look for the Raptors to stay hot in the rumor mill in the coming week. Toronto doesn't seem like a team keen on the idea of taking multiple years to rebuild the roster.