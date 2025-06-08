The Toronto Raptors were a mainstay in the Eastern Conference playoffs for many years, but they have fallen out of the conversation in recent times. Last year, Toronto finished just 30-52 and missed out on the play-in even in a weaker Eastern Conference.

This offseason, the Raptors are looking to get back in the mix. With stars widely expected to be available across the league, Toronto has some intriguing young pieces that it can package to land a big fish on the market.

The biggest name out of that group is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the two-time MVP has not formally asked out of Milwaukee, it is widely assumed that he could be on the move due to the state of the Bucks' roster. However, acquiring him will take a massive package, and it will be tough for the Raptors to match what some other teams can present.

That's where Kevin Durant comes in. Durant will cost less on the market, leaving the door open for the Raptors to possibly work with the Phoenix Suns on a potential trade, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

“But Toronto has likewise been painted by numerous NBA figures as a potential trade suitor for Durant … particularly if Antetokounmpo doesn't reach the open market,” Fischer wrote. “The Raptors, furthermore, would figure to have a more realistic shot at assembling a competitive trade offer for Durant compared to the mammoth offers that the Bucks would inevitably seek for Antetokounmpo's services. The Greek Freak also happens to be six years younger than Durant, is still playing at an MVP level and, most crucially, has two more guaranteed years left on his contract.”

Durant would be a great fit with the Raptors and would give them a real scoring punch that they have been missing on the wing. While his health and availability is a concern, as he has missed time with injuries a lot in the last few years, he would raise Toronto's ceiling dramatically.

Another big question is whether Durant would want to stay in Toronto long-term. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is entering the final year of his contract and is up for an extension, but there is a risk for any team that Durant will be a one-year rental. That will significantly impact the package that teams are willing to give up for him. However, that diminished trade value could favor the Raptors as the offseason wears on.