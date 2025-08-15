New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu has been at the forefront of the basketball sneaker world, changing the entire landscape with the debut of her signature Nike Sabrina 1. Already on her third iteration of the Nike Sabrina line, Ionescu recently paid homage to a cultural icon with her Mars Blackmon-inspired Sabrina 3 sneakers. Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee also joined in on the fun, rocking the pair courtside during the Liberty's matchup against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Nike Sabrina 3 first arrived in July 2025 during WNBA All-Star Weekend, a historic unveiling of her third signature name-bearing model. Her sneakers are not only one of the most popular women's signatures ever released, but they're purely one of the best basketball sneakers currently available on the market for all levels.

Mars Blackmon is the fictional character portrayed by Spike Lee in the classic “It's Gotta Be the Shoes!” Nike ad campaign featuring Michael Jordan in 1990. Mars Blackmon was previously honored with his own Air Jordan 4 colorway, drawing similar inspiration for this Nike Sabrina 3 PE.

Sabrina Ionescu and Spike Lee rock the Nike Sabrina 3


The “Mars Blackmon” Nike Sabrina 3 PE features the classic Red/White/Black color scheme, complete with the iconic Mars Blackmon logo on the tongue in lieu of the Sabrina logo. The white uppers are accented by red Flyknit wires to match to solid red outsole. The shoes are finished in black along the tongue and sockliner, making for an extremely clean PE colorway from Ionescu.

Sabrina Ionescu totaled 10 points and five assists during the loss to Minnesota, but she didn't leave without a picture alongside legend Spike Lee, who was also wearing the shoes in support of Ionescu.

