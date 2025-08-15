The Brooklyn Nets have been busy this offseason. The team did not use their cap space to pursue any big stars, choosing instead to absorb bad contracts to get draft picks. Brooklyn traded Cameron Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in the biggest move of their offseason. However, the Nets struck once again, acquiring Miami Heat guard Haywood Highsmith and a second-round pick.

Highsmith's two-way production has helped him make a name for himself in his career. According to ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Highsmith is an early candidate to be moved at next year's trade deadline.

The Heat made the trade in order to get out of the luxury tax. Now, Miami won't have to pay extra money for a team that could struggle in the Eastern Conference next season. The Nets net another draft pick, even if they had to send one out in the deal. Brooklyn adds another intriguing wing to a team full of them as they continue their rebuild.