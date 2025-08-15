MENLO PARK, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors are the only NBA team not to make a single move this offseason, but Stephen Curry isn't worried.

At his ninth annual Curry Camp, the Warriors' star guard detailed to reporters why he remains confident.

“My confidence has been built on the identity we were able to create over the last third of the regular season last year. You know, the playoff journey,” Curry said in response to the Warriors' lack of offseason movement. “We have a really good team, and we do know we need some pieces to help take us to the next level.”

After acquiring Jimmy Butler at the 2025 trade deadline, the Warriors went 23-7 with Butler on the floor to end the regular season. In the playoffs, they advanced to the second round, where they fell in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

At his camp on Thursday, Curry also made it clear that Butler, Draymond Green, and the veterans on the Dubs' roster will be ready this season, regardless of what happens.

“I think the veteran presence that we have — me, Jimmy [Butler], Draymond [Green] — we understand how to prepare through that uncertainty and be able to hit the ground running at training camp, knowing you should have some movement by then.”

This summer, the Warriors have had a lot of uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Kuminga. Although there is still a lot of unknowns in the matter, Curry acknowledged that it has not impacted his thinking or preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

“You control what you can control,” Curry stated. “And no matter how many new experiences you have or whatever the differences of this offseason versus previous ones, you don't let it affect your own personal preparation for the season.”

The Warriors still have plenty of work to do before training camp.

The Kuminga situation remains a mystery, and several notable potential free-agent signings still find themselves in a holding pattern as a result. Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton are among the key players Golden State is expected to sign after Kuminga's holdout ends.

Until then, the Dubs remain stuck in their holding pattern, which has led to zero offseason movement from the organization.

The Warriors will begin training camp on September 29, giving them about six weeks to figure out their roster.