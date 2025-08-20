The Denver Broncos offense made some strides last season, and it was one of the reasons why they were able to make the playoffs in Bo Nix's rookie season. Nix was able to distribute the ball to his key receivers, and the hope is that it continues this season. Another thing that will take the offense to the next level is the running game, and there is currently a competition at the position.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi recently said that the competition is tight, according to DNVR's Zac Stevens. As of now, it looks like J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are the top two choices for the starting position, but there's a good chance they will end up splitting the carries.

Not only is there competition to take the starting spot, but there will be one or two more open spots for depth at the position, which include Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimè, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.

Before their second preseason game, Lombardi spoke about the logjam at the position.

“It’s difficult, but it’s a good problem to have,’’ Lombardi said via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “We have a bunch of guys that are really good. We like every single guy in that room, and we still have some time to figure it out.”

It will be interesting to see who ends up being the starter and makes the roster.

Article Continues Below

Broncos have competition at running back

In their preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, it was Badie who led the way in the Broncos' backfield, as he finished with 32 rushing yards on five carries, and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt. He will most likely get more looks in the final preseason game, and it will come down to the wire to see who makes the roster.

Dobbins was signed to the team this offseason, and he is a veteran running back that experience in several backfields. There's no doubt that he will make a difference for the Broncos, but it's still uncertain if he will win the starting job. As for McLaughlin, this will be his third season with the team, with last year being his best with 496 yards and one touchdown.

There's a good chance that the Broncos end up going running back by committee like they did last season, and that's a good approach for a backfield that has some solid options.