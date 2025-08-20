It can be hard to pinpoint over the smell of freshly cut football fields, but true hardwood fans are already taking in the small wafts of basketball trickling into the sporting conversation. The release of the 2025-26 NBA schedule not only added to that anticipation but also added clarity to organizational expectations to a certain degree. Some NBA Draft lottery-bound teams have more accepting, forgiving variance tolerances over the next 12 months. However, Tuomas Iisalo's Memphis Grizzlies have little doubt on where things stand with the Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. era: It's win now, and win later, or start wondering what comes next for everyone involved.

Frankly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the franchise’s cornerstones. Long-tenured EVP/GM Zach Kleiman was allowed to fire the most successful head coach in franchise history (Taylor Jenkins) and then traded away fan-favorite Desmond Bane. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. must immediately re-establish their All-NBA credentials. The narrative of “what could have been” has expired; it's time for a new run built on dominance. Their mission is mirrored on the sidelines, where new head coach Tuomas Iisalo arrives as one of the most unproven NBA coaches in recent memory.

The history of elite European tacticians struggling to translate their success to the NBA is a cautionary tale Tuomas Iisalo must quickly rewrite. Thankfully, the NBA schedule offers a path to early momentum. The Grizzlies open at home with three very winnable games against the New Orleans Pelicans (Oct. 22), Miami Heat (Oct. 24), and Indiana Pacers (Oct. 25). Zion Williamson's shorthanded Pelicans, already navigating several injuries, are a perfect Opening Night foe for Ja Morant's phenomenal show-stealing highlights.

While the coaching matchup between Iisalo and Willie Green lacks the star power of Zion versus Ja, beating coaches on hot seats represents the bare minimum expectation. The same goes for Jaren Jackson Jr. outclassing prospects like Yves Missi. A back-to-back against a middle-of-the-pack Heat squad and the Pacers (missing a recovering Tyrese Haliburton) represents a prime opportunity to bank three home wins before the first road jaunt.

Trips that offer manageable challenges and crucial rest days built in are blessings in disguise. Team bonding and film study with a young group cannot be underappreciated after all. Facing Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors (Oct. 27) while relatively fresh precedes a date with the Phoenix Suns (Oct. 29), a franchise that appears to have abandoned postseason aspirations after losing Kevin Durant. The Grizzlies must capitalize on these opportunities to bank early Western Conference road wins, especially given Golden State’s reliance on an aging core.

Having five of the next six games in the FedEx Forum will reveal if the Grizzlies are serious. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 31) provide a Halloween Night showcase on Amazon Prime. This is a fitting stage to discover who among the young supporting cast might wilt under bright lights and elevated expectations. Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey must show real, tangible improvement in their second professional seasons, for example. Likewise, Santi Aldama can anticipate trade rumors with even an average start to the season.

The Grizzlies get the trip across the border over with early, visiting the Toronto Raptors (Nov. 2) before the weather and schedule turn truly brutal. Unfortunately, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s group will have to clear back through customs for a date with Cade Cunningham's tuned-up Detroit Pistons the following night (Nov. 3). Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets (Nov. 5) rip into Memphis less than 48 hours later; Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 7) and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 9) close out the four-game home stand.

This stretch will reveal more than just whether the Grizzlies can compete with legitimate contenders. Where will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's title-winners be in the standings relative to Ja Morant? What about the early MVP, All-NBA, and All-Star conversations? Will chasing the scoring title or NBA All-Defense Team be a season-long storyline? The Grizzlies will need to have some answers ready when they embark on a four-game road trip. The New York Knicks (Nov. 11) are known for sending a hostile media at opponents, peppering stars with some silly early-season questions.

The Grizzlies drop in to see the Boston Celtics (Nov. 12) to close out an Atlantic Seaboard back-to-back set. Jaylen Brown will be on the same redemptive, prove-it mission as Ja Morant. The Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 15) and San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 18) are up next after leaving Beantown. Thankfully, there are both travel and rest/practice days in between these games. Iisalo will have time to implement the system while facing a manageable schedule and sorting through the results.

Still, this entire pre-Thanksgiving slate is a relentless comparative analysis. Ja Morant will go head-to-head with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, De’Aaron Fox, and Jalen Brunson. Jaren Jackson Jr. will be measured directly against Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson. Fortunately, as Thanksgiving approaches, the schedule offers a final opportunity for statement wins.

The Sacramento Kings (Nov. 20) should be resigned to Play-In tournament hopes after 15 games, while a Dallas rematch (Nov. 22) and home date with Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (Nov. 24) provide measuring stick moments. The pre-Thanksgiving finale features a trip down Interstate 55 to play the Pelicans (Nov. 26) on Thanksgiving Eve, providing a perfect bookend measuring tape to open the season.

Memphis fans will have a clear picture of this team’s identity on Thanksgiving Day. They will know if this team is a contender or a pretender, and let the front office know it, too. That is why these Grizzlies must feast on this favorable opening schedule, banking wins while building chemistry and confidence. Their championship window and several jobs depend on it.

A strong start against a manageable schedule could silence doubts about Ja Morant’s leadership, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s consistency, Zach Kleiman's decision-making, and Tuomas Iisalo’s coaching. Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey must show they’re ready for bigger roles, and Santi Aldama needs to prove he’s a keeper. Failure to capitalize on this slate risks a shaky foundation heading into a brutal holiday schedule that can break a team already on the ropes.

So, with the schedule now completely known, the vacation time is over for everyone in the organization. For Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tuomas Iisalo, Zach Kleiman, and the entire supporting cast, the season starts now. The table is set. They must be ready to eat well before Thanksgiving Day.