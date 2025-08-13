On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles held a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. During the scrimmage, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sustained an injury to his oblique, and afterwards, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was seen having a candid chat with the young quarterback.

Standing beside the two players was the Eagles team security staffer known as “Big Dom,” who became known nationally for his altercation with an opposing player during the 2023 season, as captured in a video by Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network.

After the conversation, Hurts spoke on what was said between himself and Sanders.

“I'll keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation. He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there…giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things,” said Hurts, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You've got to want it. You've got to want it. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities.”

A great leader for the Eagles

Article Continues Below

One thing that has never been a question for Jalen Hurts is his maturity and leadership.

Hurts has quickly risen the ranks of NFL quarterbacks over the last few years, culminating in his Super Bowl championship and MVP award last year, but he has always kept a calm and humble approach to his work, which evidently he shared some of with Shedeur Sanders.

The Eagles are now looking to go back to back as Super Bowl champions, and they figure to have a legitimate chance of doing so, bringing back a large chunk of their elite roster from the 2024 season.

While Hurts still has his skeptics in the national media about just how much of Philadelphia's success can be attributed to him alone, it seems that the only thing on the Super Bowl MVP's mind is winning football games and spreading positivity to the new young quarterbacks in the league.