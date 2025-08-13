Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is confident he will be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season despite not taking preseason snaps.

Speaking with Falcons reporter Terrin Waack, Penix Jr. said his preparation remains unchanged even without game action in August.

“I don’t think it changes my preparation at all. … I’m going to be ready Week 1,” Penix Jr. said.

Penix Jr., 25, was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Washington. In his rookie season with Atlanta, he appeared in limited action, completing 61 of 105 passes for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 58.1% completion rate and a 78.9 passer rating.

The second-year quarterback did not play in the Falcons’ preseason opener, a 17-10 loss to the Detroit Lions last Friday that was suspended in the fourth quarter after Lions safety Morice Noris sustained a head injury and was carted off the field. Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Tuesday that Penix Jr. will “for sure” sit out Atlanta’s second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FOX 5.

Michael Penix Jr. confident for Week 1 as Falcons navigate Darnell Mooney’s injury absence

Atlanta has also been without wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained during the first week of training camp. On Tuesday, Morris provided an update.

“Kind of just waiting and rolling. Kind of a week-to-week basis,” Morris said, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “I feel good about getting him back healthy and ready to go. When? I don’t know. We’ll have him back healthy this year, though.”

Morris and the Falcons’ coaching staff have been cautious with Penix Jr. this summer, focusing on controlled practice reps and situational work rather than live game exposure. The decision keeps the team’s top quarterback option healthy while allowing backups to gain valuable preseason experience.

Atlanta is aiming to improve on last year’s campaign, with Penix Jr. expected to lead an offense built around Mooney, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons will close out the preseason with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins before opening the regular season at home in Week 1. Penix Jr.’s assurance of his readiness provides clarity for the team’s offensive plans heading into September.

With the regular season less than a month away, Atlanta’s approach emphasizes preparation, health, and stability at quarterback — and Penix Jr.’s guarantee signals confidence that he will be under center when the season kicks off.