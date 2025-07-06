The NBA Summer League handed fans the early glimpse of the 2025 rookie class. The Utah Jazz brought out one of the more highly anticipated NBA Draft picks in Ace Bailey Saturday. Right in front of his future fan base in Salt Lake City.

Bailey didn't disappoint. Including on the defensive end with this epic block.

The towering newcomer didn't just impress on the defensive end. He even nailed an early three in what became a long-range shooting fest early on.

He and VJ Edgecombe were the marquee stars on the University of Utah campus for their summer league game. But which first-year NBA player out-dueled the other?

Ace Bailey, Jazz impress in NBA Summer League opener

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrates in front of guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bailey played sparingly on the floor. But nearly pulled off a double-double.

He dropped eight points on the offensive end including that early three. Bailey pulled in seven rebounds too.

The 6-foot-7 small forward hit some second half struggles, though. His shooting became off in the third and fourth quarter. Bailey went on to finish with 3-of-13 from field goal range. He made one basket behind the arc but went 1-of-5 overall.

He dished out one assist. But the block became his biggest highlight of the evening. His defensive play won over NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Ace Bailey has a chance to be a defensive menace for many years to come,” Siegel posted on X (formerly Twitter). “If he can develop a stronger handle during his rookie year, it’s not hard to imagine him becoming one of the best two-ways in the NBA.”

Defense was big plus in his scouting report. His length won over scouts and multiple teams.

The Jazz earned an A- grade for landing Bailey at No. 5 overall. Bailey even got trolled by his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper on draft night. But his summer league debut brought out no trolls. Instead praise and an early sample of his potential.

Dylan Harper celebrates with Ace Bailey after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Ace Bailey before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center with Omar Cooper in the background
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend against Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during a free throw attempt in the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge with Rutgers G Ace Bailey, Florida PG Walter Clayton Jr and Wisconsin F John Tonje behind him. 2025 NBA Draft logo in background
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts to a call on the floor during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Delta Center.
Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) drives to the basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center.
