The NBA Summer League handed fans the early glimpse of the 2025 rookie class. The Utah Jazz brought out one of the more highly anticipated NBA Draft picks in Ace Bailey Saturday. Right in front of his future fan base in Salt Lake City.

Bailey didn't disappoint. Including on the defensive end with this epic block.

Ace Bailey RISES UP for the rejection 🚫pic.twitter.com/0eZJom6sI4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The towering newcomer didn't just impress on the defensive end. He even nailed an early three in what became a long-range shooting fest early on.

Ace Bailey 3.

Cody Williams 3.

Kyle Filipowski 3. It's raining triples in Salt Lake City on ESPN 👌 pic.twitter.com/CvZdC3tzma — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

He and VJ Edgecombe were the marquee stars on the University of Utah campus for their summer league game. But which first-year NBA player out-dueled the other?

Ace Bailey, Jazz impress in NBA Summer League opener

Bailey played sparingly on the floor. But nearly pulled off a double-double.

He dropped eight points on the offensive end including that early three. Bailey pulled in seven rebounds too.

The 6-foot-7 small forward hit some second half struggles, though. His shooting became off in the third and fourth quarter. Bailey went on to finish with 3-of-13 from field goal range. He made one basket behind the arc but went 1-of-5 overall.

He dished out one assist. But the block became his biggest highlight of the evening. His defensive play won over NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Ace Bailey has a chance to be a defensive menace for many years to come,” Siegel posted on X (formerly Twitter). “If he can develop a stronger handle during his rookie year, it’s not hard to imagine him becoming one of the best two-ways in the NBA.”

Defense was big plus in his scouting report. His length won over scouts and multiple teams.

The Jazz earned an A- grade for landing Bailey at No. 5 overall. Bailey even got trolled by his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper on draft night. But his summer league debut brought out no trolls. Instead praise and an early sample of his potential.