The San Antonio Spurs found a new exciting guard in Dylan Harper, who will be playing alongside Victor Wembanayama for the long haul. However, his former college teammate at Rutgers, Ace Bailey, landed with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Draft.

Rumors suggested that Utah was not a preferred destination for Bailey, as the 18-year-old prospect had an unorthodox approach to the draft. But since then, Ace Bailey has shown up at the Jazz's facilities and begun practicing with the team. However, that didn't stop Dylan Harper from trolling his former teammate during one of Bailey's press conferences.

Harper posted a video on social media of Bailey fielding questions from reporters. One of the questions asked focused on the rumors of Bailey potentially not wanting to play in Utah. Dylan Harper edited the clip to make it seem as though it was a moment in MyPlayer on NBA2K, with one of the speaking options being “Yes, I hate this place.”

Dylan Harper reposted this on TikTok…

Only a true friend can get away with a troll like that. Despite growing up in different parts of the country, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey became long-distance friends after meeting at different basketball camps. The two have known each other throughout their childhood and made sure to play together at Rutgers before going pro.

Both athletes are now focusing on their NBA careers. Harper, who is also 18 years old, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. He is in a favorable situation with Wembanayama being his teammate. Additionally, the Spurs are a no-nonsense organization known for its professionalism and winning culture. Even if the team has struggled in recent years.

Dylan Harper ended his one-year stint at Rutgers, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while owning a 48.4% field goal percentage and going 33.3% from beyond the arc.