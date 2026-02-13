Ace Bailey created an incredible dunk highlight for himself during the Utah Jazz's clash against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Bailey is halfway through the rookie campaign of his NBA career with the Jazz. He has steadily progressed in having a firm role on the squad, having solid production as a scorer and defender.

The rookie forward also has a knack for showing off his athleticism. That was especially the case during Utah's contest against Portland. His highlight took place in the early minutes of the second quarter as Bailey threw the ball off the backboard then caught it as he threw down the two-handed dunk with authority.

ACE BAILEY OFF THE BACKBOARD TO HIMSELF FOR THE SLAM 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YqAVReqSWD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2026

How Ace Bailey, Jazz played against Blazers

It was an impressive highlight for Ace Bailey to get for his rookie mixtape. However, the Jazz couldn't cool off the Blazers in a 135-119 defeat at home.

The game was competitive as Utah even led 63-61 at halftime. Despite this, Portland boomed with a 40-23 display in the third quarter, something that the hosts never recovered from.

Six players scored in double-digits for Utah in the loss, including Bailey. He finished with a stat line of 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes of play. He shot 7-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. Brice Sensabaugh led the team with 28 points and four rebounds, Isaiah Collier came next with 15 points and nine assists, Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Svi Mykhailiuk put up 14 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Blake Hinson provided 11 points off the bench.

Utah fell to an 18-38 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are three games above the New Orleans Pelicans and six games above the Sacramento Kings while trailing the Dallas Mavericks by # games and the Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games.

The Jazz are officially on rest mode due to the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles. They will resume next week when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a road matchup on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.