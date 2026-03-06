Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and Samurai Japan star Shohei Ohtani wasted no time reminding the baseball world why he remains the sport’s most electrifying player. In the World Baseball Classic, Shohei Ohtani crushed a thunderous grand slam that rocked the Tokyo Dome and sent the home crowd into a frenzy. The moment came early against Chinese Taipei. The Dodgers star's blast ignited a historic surge. His swing sparked a stunning 10-run explosion in the second inning as Samurai Japan seized full control of the World Baseball Classic matchup.

The moment unfolded with the bases loaded in the top of the second inning. Then Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box as the Tokyo Dome crowd leaned forward in anticipation. One swing changed everything. Instantly, the ball soared deep into the stands. The stadium erupted. Fans waved flags as teammates burst from the dugout in celebration. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei pitchers could only watch as Japan’s momentum snowballed.

Ohtani finished the night with five RBIs, ultimately powering the offensive avalanche that overwhelmed Chinese Taipei. Samurai Japan piled up 10 runs in the second inning alone. As a result, the outburst broke the game wide open and showcased the relentless firepower of Japan’s lineup.

Shohei Ohtani fuels dominant Samurai Japan statement

Article Continues Below

By the final out, Samurai Japan had secured a dominant 13-0 victory under the bright lights of the Tokyo Dome. As a result, the performance served as another reminder of why Japan entered the tournament as the defending champions of the World Baseball Classic.

Notably, Ohtani stood at the center of that unforgettable 2023 championship run, and his presence still defines this roster. Meanwhile, Japan remains the top-ranked baseball nation in the world. Because of that, expectations stay enormous every time Samurai Japan takes the field.

Now, another familiar challenge awaits. Samurai Japan will face Korea in their next World Baseball Classic matchup, a rivalry that always carries extra intensity and national pride.

So, if Shohei Ohtani is already launching grand slams and driving in five runs, the question for the rest of the tournament becomes clear: who can possibly slow down Samurai Japan?