Tanking in the NBA is possibly more prevalent than ever before, as teams try to increase their chances of landing a prime pick in what is projected to be an excellent 2026 draft class. Commissioner Adam Silver is seemingly making an example out of one team in particular. The Association issued a $100,000 fine to the Indiana Pacers, but it hammered the Utah Jazz with a $500,000 penalty for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Jazz head coach Will Hardy sparingly played core members of the squad against both the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, so perhaps a strong response was inevitable. The franchise's owner is not taking the punishment quietly, however.

“Agree to disagree … Also, we won the game in Miami and got fined? That makes sense …” Ryan Smith posted on X shortly after the NBA announced the fines. The results-oriented reply is surely producing scoffs around the basketball-watching world. Utah's victory this past Monday is more of an indictment on the Heat rather than a testament to its own efforts.

The Jazz benched Lauri Markkanen and midseason acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. for the entire fourth quarter, clearly communicating their intentions to lose the contest. An organizational philosophy is not always player-proof, however. Those on the floor worked hard for the W, but management's agenda is undeniable. Smith knows that a narrow victory does not completely erase a blatant tanking attempt. He still has a valid gripe with the NBA, however. It is just not the one he is claiming in his quote tweet.

Article Continues Below

Is the NBA picking on the Jazz?

The Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings are both engaging in similar tactics, but Silver has yet to punish them this season. The messaging needs to be consistent. All teams that position themselves for losses should face the consequences.

While this is not the first time the Jazz (18-37) have been accused of tanking, they are still not the only culprit. The league will hurt its credibility if it only disciplines certain instances. Still, Ryan Smith should understand why his team's approach is drawing the NBA's ire.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to have season-ending surgery to remove a pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS) growth on his knee, so Utah may be off the hook moving forward. Competitiveness will nevertheless remain a hot topic through the rest of the campaign.