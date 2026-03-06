The Washington Wizards witnessed a breakout game from Julian Reese on Thursday night, and afterward the rookie opened up about the influence of his sister Angel Reese. While many fans arrived at Capitol One Arena expecting the spotlight to fall on Trae Young’s debut, the night quietly turned into a showcase for the young Wizards big man.

In just his third NBA game, Julian Reese delivered a stunning stat line. He scored 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He grabbed 20 rebounds. Ten came on defense. Ten came on offense. He added two assists and a steal in 38 minutes. The Wizards ultimately fell 122–112 to the Jazz, but the performance still turned heads around the arena.

Reese’s energy never faded. He chased every loose ball. He battled inside the paint. Under the bright arena lights, the Wizards rookie played with urgency and confidence. For a young player still finding his footing in the league, the moment felt significant.

After the game, Julian revealed that his sister Angel Reese played a major role in keeping him focused through the early stages of his career.

Wizards rookie Julian Reese reflects on sister Angel's constant push

Speaking with reporters after the game, Reese shared how closely Angel Reese follows his progress. Even during busy days in her own career, she stays connected to every performance.

“She hits me up before and after every game just telling me what I need to do. Watches the game, tries to text me at halftime…sometimes I got to get her off me a little bit just try to tell her let me do what I do,” the Wizards youngster said.

“It’s just great having a sister like that’s always on me and just trying to see the best for her brother especially while she’s busy doing stuff that she’s doing. Love her to death.”

The quote revealed the bond behind the breakout. One sibling pushing the other forward. One rookie proving he belongs.

And if Thursday night was any indication, the Wizards may have discovered something special. The question now feels simple: was this just a breakout game, or the start of Julian Reese’s rise?