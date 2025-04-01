Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier made franchise history involving legend John Stockton in the team's contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Stockton held the record for most assists as a rookie for four decades. In the 1984-85 season, he created 5.1 assists per game as he finished with 415 by the end.

Ahead of Monday's game against the Hornets, Collier had 412 assists going into it. He needed three assists to tie Stockton and four to pass him.

He was successful in his pursuit. Collier dished out seven assists throughout the contest, surpassing Stockton for the assists record as a rookie.

How Isaiah Collier, Jazz played against Hornets

It was a solid feat for Isaiah Collier to achieve, considering that John Stockton is known as the all-time leader in assists. Taking a record he had as a rookie is big on its own.

Despite the accomplishment, Collier and the Jazz lost 110-106 to the Hornets. Both teams went back and forth as they took the game down to the wire. However, Charlotte made more big plays down the stretch to defend homecourt with the win.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Jazz. Keyonte George led the way with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. He shot 7-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. Brice Sensabaugh came next with 19 points, Collier put up 17 points, while Kyle Filipowski provided 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Utah fell to 16-60 on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and 16 games behind the San Antonio Spurs.

Following Monday's loss to the Hornets, the Jazz will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They face the Houston Rockets on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.