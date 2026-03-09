The Utah Jazz have signed center Mo Bamba to a second 10-day contract after his initial deal expired, the team announced on Sunday in a press release. The agreement will pay Bamba $177,064, while counting $131,970 against Utah's salary cap, and will keep the veteran big man on the roster until March 17. After the contract ends, the Jazz must either sign him for the remainder of the season or allow him to become a free agent.

Bamba first joined Utah on a 10-day contract on Feb. 26. During that span, he was active for six games but appeared in two contests, posting averages of 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.0 block in 19.0 minutes per game. Over those two appearances, road games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards, he recorded 10 points and 20 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, while shooting 5-for-9 from the field and blocking two shots in 39 minutes.

The 7-foot center's opportunity with the Jazz comes as the team deals with considerable injuries in the frontcourt. Big men Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have all been dealing with injuries, creating depth issues that led the team to bring Bamba back on another short-term deal.

Article Continues Below

Before his promotion, Bamba spent most of the season with Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. In 22 games (14 starts), he averaged approximately 17.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in about 28 minutes per game while shooting 55.3% from the field, 38.0% from three-point range, and 80.7% from the free-throw line. He finished in double-digit scores 19 times, produced eight 20-point games, and compiled 14 double-doubles.

Bamba, a Harlem native, was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and is now in his eighth NBA season. The 27-year-old has played for multiple teams, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, and Jazz. Throughout his NBA career, he has appeared in 368 games with 101 starts, averaging 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17 minutes per game.

On his second 10-day contract, Bamba will have up to four more games to make his case as Utah considers keeping him for the remainder of the season.