The Utah Jazz are expected to buy out forward PJ Tucker after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to NBA insider Rob Peterson. Sources told Shot Coverage that the 39-year-old veteran will not remain with Utah following Saturday’s trade.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Bobby Marks reported that the Clippers sent Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick, and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. The trade marked the latest development in Tucker’s turbulent season, which began with a move from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers as part of the James Harden trade in 2023.

Tucker played 28 games for the Clippers during the 2023-24 season, starting seven times. He averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.6% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range. His role diminished significantly after the trade, and ahead of the 2024-25 season, he and the Clippers agreed that he would remain away from the team as they explored potential trade or buyout options.

Jazz to buyout PJ Tucker following Clippers trade

With the expected buyout, Tucker will enter free agency, where he could provide veteran leadership and three-point shooting for a team in need of depth. A 13-year NBA veteran, Tucker has been a key contributor to several playoff teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

Tucker won an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021, playing a pivotal defensive role in their title run. The following season, he helped the Heat reach the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and a career-best 41.5% from three-point range.

Across 883 career games, Tucker has averaged 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc. His versatility as a defender and ability to space the floor have made him a valuable role player throughout his career, though his impact has declined in recent seasons.

With free agency ahead, Tucker’s next destination remains uncertain. However, his experience and playoff pedigree could attract interest from contending teams in need of a veteran presence.