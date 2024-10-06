As the NBA season begins to ramp up, the Los Angeles Clippers will be missing one of their players for the foreseeable future, according to Shams Charania.

“The Clippers and forward PJ Tucker have mutually agreed for the 13-year NBA veteran to be away from the team as the sides work toward a resolution for his future,” Charania tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement from the Clippers, they said “P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there's more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”

Tucker was traded to the Clippers last season with James Harden, and he played some games with the team, but after a while, he fell out of the rotation. In 28 games for the Clippers, Tucker averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Tucker picked up his $11.5 million player option for the season with hopes that maybe he and the Clippers can find a trade partner for him.

PJ Tucker talks about possible retirement

Earlier in the offseason, PJ Tucker talked about retiring and when he'd know it's time to hang up his jersey.

“Honestly, I don't know. I am going to let my body tell me. I do my best to be healthy pretty much my entire career and I still feel pretty good. You know, I'm just like letting it play out. Once my body tells me, I'm thinking that I'll do it. A lot of the guys that I used to play with retired too early and tried to make a comeback. I don't want to be one of those guys. Once I'm done and hang it up, I want to be done. I'm going to make sure that I get it all in at that point,” Tucker said.