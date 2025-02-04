Kyle Kuzma doesn't want to fit in with the Washington Wizards' rebuild, and the Milwaukee Bucks want to shed Khris Middleton's salary. It makes sense for both parties to strike a deal ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The two teams are in talks, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins and David Aldridge.

“Two league sources said the Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks have explored a potential deal in which Milwaukee would send Khris Middleton and draft capital to Washington for Kuzma,” they reported.

Middleton (ankle) is a declining asset due to his age (33) and injury issues. The former NBA champion has already missed 25 games this season and is having one of his worst-ever campaigns, averaging 12.6 points on 51.2% shooting with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 23.2 minutes.

Middleton has a player option for next season, so it makes sense for Milwaukee to get a return for him now before he possibly opts out and walks in the summer. Swapping him for Kuzma would save the Bucks money, as he makes $31.6 million this season while the latter hooper makes $23.5 million.

Even if Middleton opted in for $34 million next season, he'd still be more expensive than Kuzma. The Wizards' veteran will make $21.5 million in 2025-26 and $19.4 million in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points on 42% shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 27.7 minutes and has only missed 17 games.

Additionally, the Wizards are looking into moving other veterans.

“Washington also would entertain parting with veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Marvin Bagley III, who are on expiring contracts, as well as center Richaun Holmes, whose $13.3 million salary for next season is guaranteed only for $250,000,” Aldridge and Robbins reported.

It may be hard to fit those players into a deal with the Bucks, as they're a second-apron team. Another potential challenge is that Milwaukee only has one second-round pick to trade, which is in 2031.

With this in mind, here's a potential Kuzma-Middleton deal that could work, via Fanspo's NBA Trade Machine:

Wizards receive:

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis

Bucks' 2027 first-round pick

Bucks receive:

Kyle Kuzma

Marvin Bagley III

Adding Portis and Bagley into the deal makes it work financially, while Milwaukee trading its 2027 first follows the Stepien Rule, which prevents teams from dealing future firsts in consecutive years.

Portis makes $12.5 million this season and has a $13.4 million player option for next year, while Bagley makes $12.5 million this season before hitting free agency. The 29-year-old is averaging 13.4 points on 46.6% shooting with 7.9 rebounds and two assists across 24.7 minutes per game, so he's another expendable player relative to his contract.

This deal would save the Bucks $8.2 million and put them $1 million under the second apron, which allows for more roster flexibility. The Wizards, of course, would add to their war chest of draft capital as they rebuild.