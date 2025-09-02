This year's EuroBasket tournament features some of the premier players in the world representing their countries. As group play continues, France's national team is one of the favorites. The team is headlined by Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele, as well as young talent like Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. However, the Washington Wizards center's tournament is over.

Sarr and France played against Slovenia on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest stars in the tournament in Luka Doncic. The Wizards center left the game with a lower body injury and did not return to the floor. According to The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Sarr's tournament is over. Fortunately, Washington does not think that he is going to miss the start of the NBA's regular season.

“Although Alex Sarr will miss the remainder of the EuroBasket tournament because of a left calf injury, Wizards officials expect that he'll be ready for the start of the season, a team source said. The injury will not require surgery,” Robbins said.

That news is a relief for Wizards fans everywhere. Sarr settled in during the second half of his rookie season and finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting behind Risacher, Stephon Castle, and Jaylen Wells. However, any and all injuries are reason for concern for a player of his stature. Washington is unlikely to rush his recovery as the season looms on the horizon.

Sarr is an important player, both for France's national team and the Wizards. Washington added even more young talent in this year's draft and are an intriguing team heading into next season. However, a lot of their plans rely on Sarr developing into a star down low comparable to fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. His injury throws a wrench in that process for now.

Sarr is going to stay with his team and encourage Yabusele and the others as EuroBasket continues. However, his tournament came to a premature end after an unfortunate injury.