The Washington Wizards started Tuesday night's home game against the Atlanta Hawks shooting the lights out. They finished the first quarter of the contest with a 22-point lead, thanks in large part to their incredible accuracy and shots made from behind the arc.

In fact, the Wizards made all eight of their first attempts from 3-point range, quickly building a huge cushion right out of the gate. In addition to that, Washington did something never been done before in the history of the franchise.

“Washington opened the game shooting 8-of-8 from three-point range, doing so for the first time in franchise history,” the Wizards shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Moreover: “Per @Sportradar, this marks the longest such streak to start a game by any team this season, and it is the longest streak since Toronto also made their first eight three-pointers Oct. 28, 2023.”

Corey Kispert (who can also apparently sky) and veteran CJ McCollum were both feeling it in the opening quarter, as they each went 4-for-4 from deep in that stretch where the Wizards sank eight 3-pointers in a row without a miss.

The Wizards were RED HOT from behind the arc hitting their first 8 shots from downtown ♨️ Both by CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert who combined for 28 points in the opening quarter!pic.twitter.com/KUlhv1G65e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2025

That hot start by the Wizards was a great sign for their chances of finally ending their ugly skid. They entered the meeting with Atlanta on the heels of a 14-game losing streak and with a 1-15 record — the worst in the entire NBA. However, Washington is also among the most accurate 3-point shooting teams in the league, starting the day eighth in the NBA overall with a 37.5 3-point shooting percentage.